Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Construction has begun on upgrades at the 16th Hole for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

Construction begins for upgrades an redesign of the 16th Hole ahead of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE — The 2026 People’s Open is gearing up for the par-tee as construction is currently underway for a significant redesign of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale!

Rendering of the improved viewing corridor.
Rendering of the improved viewing corridor.

“For years, the 16th hole has set the standard for excitement in the golf world, now with this new structure, the 16th hole will also set the standard for what a premium fan experience is, not just in golf, but in sports,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 Tournament Chairman, read a news release sent to ABC15. “We’ve opened up the sightlines, raised the ceilings, modernized the interior, and added the brand-new Pin Hi Club to take the 16th hole hospitality experience to another level.”

Upgrades are underway at the 16th Hole ahead of the 91st WM Phoenix Open.
Upgrades are underway at the 16th Hole ahead of the 91st WM Phoenix Open.

The revamped venue will feature expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.

Renderings of the frameless glass railings.
Renderings of the frameless glass railings.

“We are excited that the new 16th hole structure will advance sustainability and elevate the fan experience,” said David Brannon, WM Four Corners Area Vice President, in the news release. “We expect the new reusable, modular design to reduce construction materials needed significantly. As a result, we’ll see less metal, wood and scrim needing to be recycled or reused through the tournament’s zero-waste process.”

Redesign of the 16th hole walkways.
Redesign of the 16th hole walkways.

The new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue will also debut at the 16th hole, offering daily tickets and enhanced by LED screens and a modern design, which hopes to elevate the tournament's innovative fan experience.

Rendering of the new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue.
Rendering of the new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue.

“For years, the 16th hole has set the standard for excitement in the golf world, now with this new structure, the 16th hole will also set the standard for what a premium fan experience is, not just in golf, but in sports,” added Eisenberg. “We’ve opened up the sightlines, raised the ceilings, modernized the interior and added the brand-new Pin Hi Club to take the 16th hole hospitality experience to another level.”

More Things to Do stories:
Rendering of the new Arizona Cardinals practice facility coming to Paradise Ridge, near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Phoenix.

Sports

Arizona Cardinals moving training facility, headquarters to north Phoenix

abc15.com staff
Ice cream from Salt and Straw.

Things To Do

Salt & Straw to open at Novus Place in Tempe

Nicole Gutierrez
John Summit

Things To Do

John Summit to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest on Saturday

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen