Construction has begun on upgrades at the 16th Hole for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — The 2026 People’s Open is gearing up for the par-tee as construction is currently underway for a significant redesign of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale!

WM PHOENIX OPEN Rendering of the improved viewing corridor.

“For years, the 16th hole has set the standard for excitement in the golf world, now with this new structure, the 16th hole will also set the standard for what a premium fan experience is, not just in golf, but in sports,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 Tournament Chairman, read a news release sent to ABC15. “We’ve opened up the sightlines, raised the ceilings, modernized the interior, and added the brand-new Pin Hi Club to take the 16th hole hospitality experience to another level.”

WM PHOENIX OPEN Upgrades are underway at the 16th Hole ahead of the 91st WM Phoenix Open.

The revamped venue will feature expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.

WM PHOENIX OPEN Renderings of the frameless glass railings.

“We are excited that the new 16th hole structure will advance sustainability and elevate the fan experience,” said David Brannon, WM Four Corners Area Vice President, in the news release. “We expect the new reusable, modular design to reduce construction materials needed significantly. As a result, we’ll see less metal, wood and scrim needing to be recycled or reused through the tournament’s zero-waste process.”

WM PHOENIX OPEN Redesign of the 16th hole walkways.

The new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue will also debut at the 16th hole, offering daily tickets and enhanced by LED screens and a modern design, which hopes to elevate the tournament's innovative fan experience.

WM PHOENIX OPEN Rendering of the new Pin Hi Club hospitality venue.

