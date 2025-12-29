Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale opens under Niall Horan and DeAndre Hopkins partnership

Here's what the singer and football star are serving up in the Valley
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr., co-founders of 40 Love Group, opened ‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale.

The restaurant lounge in Scottsdale officially opened to the public on December 13, featuring a partnership with singer Niall Horan of One Direction and former Cardinals player DeAndre Hopkins.

Drinks: Chemistry Set, Fox, and Firebird.

Under Chef Ryan’s leadership, the menu combines American, French, and Japanese influences.

'40 Love' in Scottsdale; food and drinks.
The new dining destination is located near E 6th Ave and N Scottsdale Rd in Old Town Scottsdale.

In a press release sent to ABC15, Mulholland and Johnson described their new venture as a high-end, country-club-inspired destination with a sophisticated atmosphere designed to elevate the city’s hospitality scene.

If you’re thinking of going, keep in mind that 40 Love does have a dress code.

Inside views of '40 Love.'
