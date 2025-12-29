‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale opens under Niall Horan and DeAndre Hopkins partnership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr., co-founders of 40 Love Group, opened ‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale.

The restaurant lounge in Scottsdale officially opened to the public on December 13, featuring a partnership with singer Niall Horan of One Direction and former Cardinals player DeAndre Hopkins.

Isaac Torres | 40 Love

Under Chef Ryan’s leadership, the menu combines American, French, and Japanese influences.

Isaac Torres | 40 Love '40 Love' in Scottsdale; food and drinks.

The new dining destination is located near E 6th Ave and N Scottsdale Rd in Old Town Scottsdale.

In a press release sent to ABC15, Mulholland and Johnson described their new venture as a high-end, country-club-inspired destination with a sophisticated atmosphere designed to elevate the city’s hospitality scene.

If you’re thinking of going, keep in mind that 40 Love does have a dress code.