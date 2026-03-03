Check out the third annual 'ValleyPalooza' on March 7

PHOENIX — Celebrating the great community we live in is the goal of the third annual ValleyPalooza, happening this weekend!

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke with the organizer, Blair Ballin, who's also the founder of the Facebook and social group, Living North Phoenix.

"I feel over the past few years, especially since COVID, I'm the first to say I have this device here and we've all become attached to it!" explains Blair, as he urges all of us to put down the phone, have more face-to-face time, and find ways to connect in person. "But it's so important to bring our community together."

ValleyPalooza is one way to do that! The family-friendly event features more than one hundred local vendors, live music, food, entertainment, a special area for seniors, and a sensory zone for people on the spectrum.

There's also a raffle benefiting the Joy Bus Diner, which provides meals to people battling cancer.

It's all happening this Saturday, March 7, at Paradise Valley Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.