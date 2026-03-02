PHOENIX — In an all-new ABC15 Operation Safe Roads report, it's a dangerous trend on our roadways: It looks like the number of uninsured drivers is going up.

According to recent data from the Insurance Research Council, 14% of drivers were uninsured in 2022, which is up from 11% in 2017.

ABC15 spoke to the experts at NerdWallet who say in some cases, the cost of insurance are causing some drivers to drop their coverage entirely.

"You pay for it," explains Kaz Weida from NerdWallet, discussing how uninsured drivers impact even those who continue to carry coverage. "It raises your premiums. Eventually, it ends up showing up in your bottom line. Whether the driver is insured or not, those costs fall onto your lap as insurers look to shift risk assessments and things like that."

In Arizona, drivers are required to carry some liability insurance.