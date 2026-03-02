Uplifting Arizona: Balsz Palooza: Event celebrates community and achievements in the district

PHOENIX — Showing love for students, teachers, parents, and the entire community, that was the goal behind Balsz Palooza, held Saturday, February 28, at Pat Tillman Middle School in Phoenix.

The event featured music, games, student artwork, visits from Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire, and a huge celebration of everything Balsz has accomplished over this past school year.

"We are one community," explains Balsz Superintendent Dr. George Barnes. "We are doing amazing things. I think people forget that when you drive from Central Phoenix and from Tempe, there's a real cool space in East Phoenix. We've been here, and we're here to stay."

Local small businesses also helped out, like Love Bus Coffee, who donated 50% of their proceeds for the day to the Balsz Community Education Foundation.