Arizona State University students helping Arizona families find affordable caregiving support

TEMPE, AZ — For many Arizona families, taking care of an aging loved one is an act of devotion. It can also be emotionally draining, financially stressful, and physically exhausting.

Every day in this country, about 10,000 Americans turn 65, according to the Pew Research Center.

More older adults are choosing to remain in their homes as they age, and here in Arizona, that decision often falls on families to make it work.

The challenge is the cost, as in-home care can exceed $80,000 a year. Assisted living in our state averages more than $5,500 per month, and memory care can cost significantly more.

As families search for solutions, some are turning to CareYaya Health Technologies, a service connecting families with trained healthcare students who provide in-home support.

Through partnerships with universities, including Arizona State University, the program matches families with vetted students studying nursing, pre-medical fields, and other healthcare disciplines. These students can provide companionship, assist with meals, help with mobility and daily routines, and give family caregivers something many desperately need: time to rest.

The service is meant to support families and improve quality of life, not replace professional medical care.

Founder Neil K. Shah created the program after facing a caregiving crisis in his own family. He says many families are trying to balance careers, children, and aging parents at the same time.

Support through the program averages around $20 per hour, offering a more affordable option than traditional in-home care.

But the impact goes beyond saving money: families gain relief and peace of mind, students gain real-world experience and a deeper understanding of patient care, and older adults gain companionship and meaningful connections.

For many, those relationships grow into bonds that feel more like extended family.

Arizona families can learn more by visiting careyaya.org, creating a profile describing their care needs, reviewing matched student caregivers, and scheduling visits based on availability.

The program may be especially helpful for families needing respite support, older adults living independently at home, caregivers feeling overwhelmed, or seniors seeking companionship.

Families should evaluate their loved one’s medical needs to determine whether supplemental support or licensed medical care is required