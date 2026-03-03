WATCH: Parking lot near Scottsdale Stadium gives back to healthcare students

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Spring training fans know the drill: find a spot, pay the fee, and head to the game. But in Scottsdale, there’s one parking lot where your pregame routine is doing a whole lot more than securing a space.

A lot owned by HonorHealth may not be the closest walk to the stadium, but the dollars handed over there go straight into scholarships for students pursuing careers in healthcare. In 2025 alone, $66,000 was awarded to 13 future nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals, all thanks to baseball fans who may not have even realized they were helping grow the next generation of caregivers.

The parking lot is located at the southwest corner of 2nd Street and Drinkwater.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with a longtime volunteer parking attendant who’s seen the impact firsthand and talked with a scholarship recipient whose education is being fueled by fastballs and foul balls.

Watch the full story in the video player above.