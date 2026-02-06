Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Officer, suspect hospitalized after being hit by vehicle during foot pursuit in Surprise

Both individuals were taken to hospital for treatment
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Reems crash w Officer
Posted

SURPRISE, AZ — An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a foot pursuit late Thursday night in Surprise.

According to Surprise Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported domestic violence incident near Reems Road and Waddell Road. While canvassing the area for the suspect, an officer located the individual and a foot pursuit began.

During that pursuit, Surprise Police say both the officer and the suspect were hit by a vehicle on Reems Road.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries, while the suspect’s injuries are believed to be more serious.

This is a developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen