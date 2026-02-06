Officer, suspect hospitalized after being hit by vehicle during foot pursuit in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a foot pursuit late Thursday night in Surprise.

According to Surprise Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported domestic violence incident near Reems Road and Waddell Road. While canvassing the area for the suspect, an officer located the individual and a foot pursuit began.

During that pursuit, Surprise Police say both the officer and the suspect were hit by a vehicle on Reems Road.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries, while the suspect’s injuries are believed to be more serious.

This is a developing story.