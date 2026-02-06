PD: Shooting involving Chandler officers near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say its officers were involved in a shooting near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road Thursday night.

Officials say it happened just after 8:15 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for their injuries and officials say there is no danger to the community.

Police say no officers were injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The intersection at Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road is closed for southbound traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes through Alma School and McQueen roads, according to police.

This incident comes amid a string of shootings involving police across the Valley and state across a 24-hour period, including:

-Flagstaff police shooting: Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members died Wednesday evening when their helicopter crashed while providing air support during a gun battle in Flagstaff, police say.

-75th Avenue and Thomas: A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

-I-17 and Indian School Road: Sources tell ABC15 three DPS troopers were hurt in a shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near I-17 and Indian School Road.