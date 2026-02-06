Larry Fitzgerald named first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer

SANTA CLARA, CA — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has been named a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the 2026 class, which included Fitz, Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri.

The incoming class will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Canton, Ohio, in August.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald cemented his legacy in Arizona behind 1,432 career receptions, 17,492 yards, and 121 touchdowns across 263 games played.

Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice has more receptions (1,549) and yards (22,895) than Fitzgerald.

He never formally announced a retirement, but now that he’s five years removed from the last time he played, the wide receiver became eligible for the Hall of Fame. The same can’t be said now for Philip Rivers, who was a semifinalist for the 2026 class before coming out of retirement this season. His five-year clock has officially reset.

While playing in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-AM, Fitzgerald told ABC15's Craig Fouhy, "I'm really excited to be a finalist among 15 of the greatest men to ever contribute to this game, to be a part of that group of people... it's an awesome feeling."

“I think everybody’s expectation is that Larry’s going to be a first-ballot, unanimous decision immediately,” Fitzgerald’s former teammate Calais Campbell told Arizona Sports in September. “He earned that. I have so many memories of talking about legacy and just the impact that he wanted to have on the game when we were younger.

“He used to say he’s not even worried about the Hall of Fame. He doesn’t think about it, but we know it means a lot to him. He earned it. Very deserving. I’m a big fan of Larry Fitzgerald, as is the rest of the world. When it comes to playing this game, he played it the right way. Very much inspiration, a big influence on my career. I’m very happy for him.”