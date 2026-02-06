Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE: DPS trooper shot Thursday night near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road

The trooper's condition is not yet known
I-17 and Indian School road shooting
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — One trooper was reportedly shot Thursday evening in central Phoenix, sources tell ABC15.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

According to ADOT, the northbound I-17 off-ramp to Indian School is closed, and the southbound off-ramp is restricted.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a very large police presence in the area.

The condition of the trooper is unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

