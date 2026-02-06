Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coolidge officers involved in shooting near city police station Thursday

No officers were injured in the shooting
COOLIDGE, AZ — Officers were involved in a shooting near a Coolidge police station Thursday night.

Officials say the incident happened at the police station located near SR-87 and Coolidge Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

A Coolidge police officer responded to a domestic disturbance outside the station. A person displayed a machete and refused orders to drop it, police say.

An officer-involved shooting took place during the incident.

No officers were injured in the shooting. There's no word on the condition of the person.

The investigation has been turned over to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

