Arizona's Laveen contestant competes on ‘American Idol’ – hear her story

Check out ‘Kitti Taye’ Monday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. on ABC15
LAVEEN, AZ — The world is about to discover the name—and more importantly—the incredible voice of Valley native Kitti Taye, as she makes her debut on American Idol tonight, February 2, at 7 p.m. on ABC15!

Kitti Taye has been singing since she was a little girl, and she says she loved listening to music with her dad.

It was her friends who recognized her talent and pushed her to join a choir.

From there, she started posting videos on TikTok that gained traction and brought her to this point today.

Watch ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sit down with the Valley contestant before her debut on the national singing competition!

