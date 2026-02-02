Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Lottery opens for 2027 non-commercial Colorado River trips through Grand Canyon

A total of 478 permits will be made available, according to officials
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
GRAND CANYON AND COLORADO RIVER
Posted

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — The National Park Service announced Monday that it is now accepting applications to enter a lottery to take a trek on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon!

A total of 478 non-commercial permits are being made available for 2027 via a lottery system, according to a release.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to request a river trip permit. Noncommercial trips are self-guided and require technical whitewater experience, with individuals limited to participating in one recreational river trip per year, whether commercial or noncommercial.

Interested adventurers can submit applications now through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

These permits are for 12- to 25-day noncommercial river trips.

Interested in applying for the lottery? Click here.

More Things to Do stories:
Event by the Centered.PHX at the Desert Botanical Garden

Things To Do

2026 Black History Month celebrations and events across the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez
The Black Crowes in Concert - Highland Park

Things To Do

Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers are headed to AZ

Nicole Gutierrez
J&G Steakhouse

Things To Do

Celebrate Galentine’s & Valentine’s Day with themed treats, menus in the Valley

abc15.com staff

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen