Lottery opens for 2027 non-commercial Colorado River trips through Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — The National Park Service announced Monday that it is now accepting applications to enter a lottery to take a trek on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon!

A total of 478 non-commercial permits are being made available for 2027 via a lottery system, according to a release.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to request a river trip permit. Noncommercial trips are self-guided and require technical whitewater experience, with individuals limited to participating in one recreational river trip per year, whether commercial or noncommercial.

Today, Feb. 2 the 2027 Noncommercial River Trip Lottery period has opened. More details here: https://t.co/9FfNhf3XNr pic.twitter.com/0FZq3qlzWB — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 2, 2026

Interested adventurers can submit applications now through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

These permits are for 12- to 25-day noncommercial river trips.

