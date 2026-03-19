Things to do: Luke Days Air Show, FoodieLand, Chandler Ostrich Festival, Spirits of Mexico Festival & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 20-22.

Sponsored Events:

Cacti & Other Works

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Enjoy the best of contemporary and classical ballets March 19–22 at the Orpheum Theatre. In this dynamic mixed program, Ballet Arizona celebrates masterful and inventive choreography with three powerful works. Experience Apollo by George Balanchine, Concertante by Hans van Manen, and Cacti by Alexander Ekman—three distinct ballets that move from classical elegance to sharp contemporary energy. Showcasing the full range, versatility, and artistry of Ballet Arizona’s dancers, this is a night at the ballet you won’t want to miss.

Friday, March 20

FoodieLand Food Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $13

Experience FoodieLand: a nationwide food festival filled with 250+ vendors with global flavors, artisan shops, games, and live music!

Six The Musical at ASU Gammage

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $75

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Music of Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $64

Get ready to rock out with Michael Cavanaugh, as he performs the timeless hits of Elton John, such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Candle in the Wind,” and many more! This electrifying show features Cavanaugh’s powerhouse vocals and incredible piano skills, accompanied by your Phoenix Symphony.

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: Admission is $33

The Chandler Ostrich Festival returns this weekend with carnival rides, food and live concerts featuring artists like Vanilla Ice, The Commodores and Baby Bash at its new home at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $85

Let the joyous wave of New Orleans culture flow over you as Trombone Shorty brings the French Quarter to Scottsdale. New Orleans-born and globally celebrated, Trombone Shorty has played every major festival, alongside artists that range from Pharrell and Bruno Mars to ZHU and Zac Brown.

Ricardo Arjona

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Alexandre Meneghini/AP Singer Ricardo Arjona, from Guatemala, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012. Arjona will perform in concert in Mexico City on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

John Waite with John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Saturday, March 21

Luke Days Air Show

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Luke Air Force Base, Glendale

Cost: Free event

Luke Days returns to Luke Air Force Base this weekend, featuring high-speed aerial stunts, including performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with static aircraft displays and interactive exhibits.

Thomas Backus

Arizona Aloha Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Free event

The Arizona Aloha Festival brings island vibes to the desert this weekend with live Hawaiian music, hula performances, cultural demonstrations, and authentic food celebrating Polynesian culture.

ABC15 Arizona | Nohelani Graf Arizona Aloha Festival

Spirits of Mexico Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $18 admission

The Spirits of Mexico Festival takes over Heritage Square this weekend, celebrating the culture of Sonora with authentic cuisine, live music, art, and traditional spirits in a vibrant downtown experience.

Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: 75 E. Hollamon St, Camp Verde

Cost: $25 admission

The Verde Valley Wine Consortium celebrates two of the region’s most historic treasures: award-winning Arizona wines and the local pecan harvest.

Women's Day Out Expo

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: Free event

The East Valley Women's Day Out Expo is the perfect opportunity for women to come together and enjoy a fun-filled event. Discover a wide range of vendors offering unique products and services tailored specifically for women. From fashion and beauty to health and wellness, this expo has it all.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen plays during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Family Night: Oakland Roots FC vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: General admission bleacher is $18

Puscifer

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $53

Drai’s Nightclub Appearance by Snoop Dogg

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Experience the ultimate nightlife takeover as Drai’s Las Vegas x Gila River brings high‑energy club vibes and a special appearance by Grammy‑nominated icon Snoop Dogg.

Sunday, March 22

NBA: Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Tony Gutierrez/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Drai's Nightclub with appearance by Waka Flocka, Trey Songz, 2Chainz

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $51

This high‑octane nightclub takeover delivers elite DJs, dancers, immersive lighting, and nonstop party vibes—built for true nightlife fans. And the highlight of the night? An exclusive, up‑close appearance by Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, Trey Songz, bringing their explosive energy to an intimate setting you won’t get anywhere else.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Cactus League Spring Training

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24

Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for more information

Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.