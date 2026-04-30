Things to do: Derby Day Club, Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival, Trevor Noah, David Sedaris, First Friday & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 1-3.

Friday, May 1

Maricopa County Home & Flower Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 admission

The Maricopa County Home Show is Arizona’s largest home and garden expo, bringing together more than 1,000 vendors, experts, and interactive exhibits focused on remodeling, landscaping, and home improvement.

Hell's Kitchen

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Trevor Noah

When: Friday - Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start around $130

A third show has been added, giving you even more chances to see the Emmy‑winning comedian, bestselling author, and former Daily Show host take over The Showroom with razor‑sharp, high‑impact comedy. Trevor Noah delivers a performance that moves with perfect pacing—clever, unpredictable, and unforgettable—making every moment quotable long after the night ends.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Trevor Noah arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Camilia Fernandez

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico—the birthplace of mariachi—Camila honors the traditions of the genre while shaping a sound uniquely her own. Descending from iconic Mexican music legends Vicente Fernández and Alejandro Fernández, Camila performs exclusively in Spanish, offering an authentic and powerful experience that celebrates Mexican music and inspires future generations.

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Join us for FREE admission this First Friday and be among the first to explore our newest exhibition, Wisdom from the Future, which pairs powerful artwork with personal reflections from the artists themselves — stories of inspiration, challenge, and growth, along with insights into their artistic approaches and creative processes. At 5:30 p.m. Hoop Dance legend and elder Jones Benally (Diné) will share his words of wisdom with guests, followed by a Hoop Dance demonstration by his son, Clayson Benally.

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Step into a night where fashion meets fantasy at First Friday: Fashion Night Out at Phoenix Art Museum celebrating the newest exhibition Colorwear: A Kaleidoscope of Fashion. Enjoy colorful ensembles and whimsical accessories, featuring some of the smallest and most extraordinary objects in the Museum’s fashion holdings.

Phoenix Art Museum

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Saturday, May 2

Derby DayClub

When: Gates open at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Turf Paradise, Phoenix

Cost: $50 admission

Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise is a high-energy Kentucky Derby watch party featuring live horse racing, betting, DJs, drinks, and upscale trackside entertainment all day long.

Derby DayClub

Mel Robbins

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The motivational speaker Mel Robbins will be performing at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mel Robbins arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

David Sedaris

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The David Sedaris live show at Orpheum Theatre features the bestselling humorist reading new essays, sharing personal stories, and engaging the audience with his signature sharp, comedic storytelling during a one-night performance.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP David Sedaris attends the PEN America Literary Awards at The Town Hall on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York. Sedaris is publishing his first children’s book, a collaboration with Ian Falconer conceived decades ago and finished shortly before the “Olivia” creator died in March. Toon Books, an imprint of Astra Publishing House, announced Thursday that “Pretty Ugly” will be published Feb. 27 next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sunday, May 3

Arizona Author Book Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Warehouse 215, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Arizona Author Book Festival is a free, family-friendly event in downtown Phoenix featuring more than 40 local authors, book signings, readings, kids activities, and live entertainment celebrating literacy and community.

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

When: Gates open at 12 p.m.

Where: 2nd Avenue and Washington, Phoenix

Cost: $15 general admission, 10 & under free

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival is a large, family-friendly festival in downtown Phoenix featuring live music, lucha libre, folklórico dancing, food, and cultural performances celebrating Mexican heritage.