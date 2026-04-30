Things to do: Derby Day Club, Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival, Trevor Noah, David Sedaris, First Friday & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 1-3.
Friday, May 1
Maricopa County Home & Flower Show
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $15 admission
The Maricopa County Home Show is Arizona’s largest home and garden expo, bringing together more than 1,000 vendors, experts, and interactive exhibits focused on remodeling, landscaping, and home improvement.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
When: Friday - Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Tickets start around $130
A third show has been added, giving you even more chances to see the Emmy‑winning comedian, bestselling author, and former Daily Show host take over The Showroom with razor‑sharp, high‑impact comedy. Trevor Noah delivers a performance that moves with perfect pacing—clever, unpredictable, and unforgettable—making every moment quotable long after the night ends.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico—the birthplace of mariachi—Camila honors the traditions of the genre while shaping a sound uniquely her own. Descending from iconic Mexican music legends Vicente Fernández and Alejandro Fernández, Camila performs exclusively in Spanish, offering an authentic and powerful experience that celebrates Mexican music and inspires future generations.
When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Join us for FREE admission this First Friday and be among the first to explore our newest exhibition, Wisdom from the Future, which pairs powerful artwork with personal reflections from the artists themselves — stories of inspiration, challenge, and growth, along with insights into their artistic approaches and creative processes. At 5:30 p.m. Hoop Dance legend and elder Jones Benally (Diné) will share his words of wisdom with guests, followed by a Hoop Dance demonstration by his son, Clayson Benally.
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
Step into a night where fashion meets fantasy at First Friday: Fashion Night Out at Phoenix Art Museum celebrating the newest exhibition Colorwear: A Kaleidoscope of Fashion. Enjoy colorful ensembles and whimsical accessories, featuring some of the smallest and most extraordinary objects in the Museum’s fashion holdings.
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
Saturday, May 2
When: Gates open at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Turf Paradise, Phoenix
Cost: $50 admission
Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise is a high-energy Kentucky Derby watch party featuring live horse racing, betting, DJs, drinks, and upscale trackside entertainment all day long.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The motivational speaker Mel Robbins will be performing at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
The David Sedaris live show at Orpheum Theatre features the bestselling humorist reading new essays, sharing personal stories, and engaging the audience with his signature sharp, comedic storytelling during a one-night performance.
Sunday, May 3
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Warehouse 215, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Arizona Author Book Festival is a free, family-friendly event in downtown Phoenix featuring more than 40 local authors, book signings, readings, kids activities, and live entertainment celebrating literacy and community.
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
When: Gates open at 12 p.m.
Where: 2nd Avenue and Washington, Phoenix
Cost: $15 general admission, 10 & under free
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival is a large, family-friendly festival in downtown Phoenix featuring live music, lucha libre, folklórico dancing, food, and cultural performances celebrating Mexican heritage.