May discounts, Mother's Day and educator freebies, and other deals around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in May.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Farmer Boys will offer 50% off all salads through the VIF ( Very Important Farmer) app on Friday, May 1.

will offer 50% off all salads through the VIF ( Very Important Farmer) app on Friday, May 1. Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day).

is now offering Kids Eat Free every Wednesday, where kids 12 and under receive one free kids crêpe with the purchase of one adult entrée (dine-in only, all day). Over Easy has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs.

has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs. Streets of New York: Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special.

Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more.

: Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans.

: Every Tuesday, buy two tacos, get one free plus a free side of rice and beans. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill : Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations. Johnny Rockets is offering a shake happy hour at the Westgate location Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m. Diners can get classic shakes (vanilla, chocolate or strawberry) for just $5, or deluxe flavors for $6.

is offering a shake happy hour at the Westgate location Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m. Diners can get classic shakes (vanilla, chocolate or strawberry) for just $5, or deluxe flavors for $6. Soul Fire Tacos : Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays.

: Guests can enjoy Street Taco Thursdays, featuring $3 street tacos all day long, available for dine‑in and delivery. The fan‑favorite Short Rib Birria Street Taco will also be offered at a special price of $4. They also have a variety of other daily specials like Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays and Soul Roll-Changa Saturdays. To celebrate the Kentucky Derby on May 2, at Copper & Sage, Four Corners Taphouse, Haymaker, and Maple & Rye , guests can get Maker’s Mark Mint Juleps for $7. If guests wear their derby hats, they’ll receive their first drink for just a penny!

, guests can get Maker’s Mark Mint Juleps for $7. If guests wear their derby hats, they’ll receive their first drink for just a penny! Calling all Star Wars fans! Guests can visit any Copper & Sage, Four Corners Taphouse, Haymaker, and Maple & Rye location dressed in their favorite Star Wars costume on May 4 and receive a free appetizer of their choice.

location dressed in their favorite Star Wars costume on May 4 and receive a free appetizer of their choice. Fazoli’s : Get a free Regular Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with Entrée Purchase from 5/8 - 5/12 with code Mother26 at participating locations

: Get a free Regular Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with Entrée Purchase from 5/8 - 5/12 with code Mother26 at participating locations Buffalo’s Cafe : Get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with code Mom26. One time use only. Valid for dine-in or takeout, excludes third-party delivery. Minimum purchase of $25 required before tax and gratuity. Not valid with any other promotions or discounts. Valid at participating locations only.

: Get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with code Mom26. One time use only. Valid for dine-in or takeout, excludes third-party delivery. Minimum purchase of $25 required before tax and gratuity. Not valid with any other promotions or discounts. Valid at participating locations only. Hurricane Grill & Wings : Get $5 off a purchase of $35 or more on Sunday, May 10, 2026. One time use only. Valid for dine-in or takeout, excludes third-party delivery. Minimum purchase of $35 required before tax and gratuity. Not valid with any other promotions or discounts. Valid at participating locations only.

: Get $5 off a purchase of $35 or more on Sunday, May 10, 2026. One time use only. Valid for dine-in or takeout, excludes third-party delivery. Minimum purchase of $35 required before tax and gratuity. Not valid with any other promotions or discounts. Valid at participating locations only. Native Grill & Wings : Receive $10 off your purchase of $60 or more Fri., 5/9/2026 - Sun. 5/11/2026 with Code MOM2026. Valid for dine-in, take-out, or orders placed via the Native App or nativegrillandwings.com. Not valid with any other offer. Valid at participating locations only.

: Receive $10 off your purchase of $60 or more Fri., 5/9/2026 - Sun. 5/11/2026 with Code MOM2026. Valid for dine-in, take-out, or orders placed via the Native App or nativegrillandwings.com. Not valid with any other offer. Valid at participating locations only. Peter Piper Pizza : The Summer Fun Pass is back through August 2, offering two months of unlimited visits for up to four family members with free game play every visit, discounts on food and drinks, and expanded savings that now include active play. Fun Pass for $29.99: 40 free daily game points, plus 20% off active play and select food and drinks Big Fun Pass for $45.99: 110 free daily game points, plus 30% off active play and select food and drinks Mega Fun Pass for $99.99: 250 free daily game points, plus 50% off active play and select food and drinks



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is giving back to teachers and nurses during Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Week, running Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8. Teachers and nurses who present a valid school or workplace ID will receive 15% off all orders. This promotion is available nationwide, including all six Valley locations.

is giving back to teachers and nurses during Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Week, running Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8. Teachers and nurses who present a valid school or workplace ID will receive 15% off all orders. This promotion is available nationwide, including all six Valley locations. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4 – 8, 2026, Super Star Car Wash is offering FREE car washes to teachers, professors, school staff, and faculty at all locations. To claim the free wash, teachers, staff, and faculty members must visit this landing page or text APPLE to 27800.

is offering FREE car washes to teachers, professors, school staff, and faculty at all locations. To claim the free wash, teachers, staff, and faculty members must visit this landing page or text APPLE to 27800. During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8), teachers will receive 50% off meals (with proof of educator and school support team ID) at all Westside Concepts restaurants ( Copper & Sage, Four Corners Taphouse, Haymaker, and Maple & Rye) . On Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5, teachers can receive a free meal at all of the Westside Concepts eateries with a valid school ID.

. On Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5, teachers can receive a free meal at all of the Westside Concepts eateries with a valid school ID. SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.

is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited time, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher. Whataburger : On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials.

: On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials. Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Family movie night at Chandler’s Tumbleweed Park : Enjoy free family fun and movies under the stars on May 1, 8 and 15. Themed activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with movies beginning at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

: Enjoy free family fun and movies under the stars on May 1, 8 and 15. Themed activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with movies beginning at 8 p.m. Learn more here. Rainbow Ryders is offering special, limited-time gift certificates for their extraordinary hot air balloon adventures, available at a discounted rate of $175 per person on sale May 1-15. Valid for sunrise flights booked starting May 16. Purchase your certificate and book your flight here.

is offering special, limited-time gift certificates for their extraordinary hot air balloon adventures, available at a discounted rate of $175 per person on sale May 1-15. Valid for sunrise flights booked starting May 16. Purchase your certificate and book your flight here. Great Wolf Lodge: On May 1, families can save up to 51% off at Great Wolf Lodge stay using the promo code BEMAY. This offer is valid for stays from May 1 through August 13, 2026, at all U.S. resorts.

On May 1, families can save up to 51% off at Great Wolf Lodge stay using the promo code BEMAY. This offer is valid for stays from May 1 through August 13, 2026, at all U.S. resorts. This Mother’s Day, Arizona Science Center is offering a way to celebrate with a deal exclusively for moms. On Sunday, May 10, moms, grandmas and aunts get free general admission with a paid child admission ticket. Make sure to use the promo code MOM26 in-person only!

is offering a way to celebrate with a deal exclusively for moms. On Sunday, May 10, moms, grandmas and aunts get free general admission with a paid child admission ticket. Make sure to use the promo code MOM26 in-person only! This Mother’s Day, C2 Tactical is celebrating moms by offering free range time for mothers, along with 15% off concealed carry purses and ladies apparel. The Mother’s Day offers are valid on Sunday, May 10, at both C2 Tactical locations in Scottsdale and Tempe.

is celebrating moms by offering free range time for mothers, along with 15% off concealed carry purses and ladies apparel. The Mother’s Day offers are valid on Sunday, May 10, at both C2 Tactical locations in Scottsdale and Tempe. Dine at Revel Surf Bar & Grill and your meal comes with complimentary beach access.

and your meal comes with complimentary beach access. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

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