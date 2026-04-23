Families and experts turn to frozen foods to help save money and reduce waste

PHOENIX — Consumers are finding ways to stretch their grocery budgets and reduce food waste by relying on the frozen food aisle.

The National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association estimates an average American family of four wastes $1,500 worth of food each year.

"So if you really think about that, it could be a car, big payment, it could be a vacation, another month or two worth of groceries," Kate Landis, Senior Director of Marketing, said.

Experts encourage consumers to shop for frozen items to combat this waste and save money.

"This is really one of the most underrated tools in a smart shopper's kitchen," Landis said.

The association is behind a "10 Ways to Reduce Food Waste" guide, which focuses on using frozen foods to make groceries last longer. Strategies include visiting the frozen section on every grocery trip, buying in bulk, stocking up during sales, using frozen foods for portion control, labeling and dating items, and using leftovers creatively instead of throwing food away.

"Frozen food can sometimes have a reputation for not being as fresh, and it's actually flash frozen at its peak ripeness. At last, you can portion it out, you can only use what you need, and compared to its fresh alternatives, we see it not ending up in the trash nearly as often," Landis said.

For Kimberly Sneed, a mother of three boys in Avondale, Arizona, keeping food on the table means finding smart ways to save. At Walmart, she uses frozen foods to build quick, affordable meals by mixing proteins with frozen sides and stocking up when prices are low.

"Some of the frozen items I like to get are from the Better Goods line. They have a lot of different sides that are really great to pair with things like steak or chicken," Sneed said. "They're all under $10, and then you can get ones that are just the vegetables that are under $5.”

Shoppers can find items like ricotta and spinach gnocchi for under $4.

"Under $4, you're getting mushroom risotto, and the mushrooms itself probably would have been $4 at least," Sneed said.

The savings go beyond convenience, allowing families to keep sides on hand throughout the week.

"You don't have to worry about anything going bad, and they're really easy to heat up and have with your weeknight meal," Sneed said.

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At stores like Kroger, frozen options can replace pricier takeout and cover multiple meals throughout the day.

"The highest price you'll pay is $9.99, so for under $10 you can feed a family of two," Daniella Lerma, a Kroger spokesperson, said.

The wide variety lets shoppers enjoy culturally inspired cuisine.

"We know the U.S. is a melting pot for different cultures and heritages. And Kroger wants to honor that by having these globally inspired chef-created meals ready to go," Lerma said.

Shoppers can find quick, budget-friendly meals all day, from breakfast sandwiches to protein-packed options and pizzas that cost far less than delivery.

"You can get those breakfasts for $5.49 - a lot cheaper than you're going to find if you go through a drive-through," Lerma said.

"Two for $11, cheapest you can get, even compared to take-out," Lerma said.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are another go-to option for shoppers looking to save.

"Produce can get a little expensive, especially when you know vegetables or fruit are not in season. One of my go-to options and cheat sheets are frozen vegetables," Lerma said. "So they have that quality and flavor all year round.”

For busy families, less waste ultimately means more savings.

"Thaw them out, fry them up, and they are good to go," Sneed said. "It's really simple ingredients, not a lot of preservatives, really affordable, and really easy to add as a sign. So we kind of just stock up on those to have with our weeknight meals.”

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