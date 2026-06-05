2026 National Doughnut Day: deals and freebies in the Valley you 'donut' want to miss

PHOENIX — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 5, and there are several deals and freebies you won’t want to ‘glaze’ over.

RANDY'S DONUT

The California-based chain is offering a complimentary classic donut from 6 a.m. to noon. Additionally, if your name is Randy, you can receive a free cup or sticker while supplies last—just be sure to bring your ID to verify your name. Randy's Donuts has three Valley locations:



5709 N. 7th Street in Phoenix

16500 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 105, in Scottsdale

4935 S. Val Vista Dr. in Gilbert

VOODOO DOUGHNUT

The Oregon-based chain is offering freebies and limited-edition pink doughnuts available nationwide. According to a recent news release, here’s what will be available while supplies last:

Free pink box foldable tote bags for the first 100 guests with a purchase. Available at participating locations.

Free Doughnut for Voodoo Doughnut Fan Club members.

Limited-edition pink doughnuts for one day only, including pink versions of fan favorites such as Raised Glazed, Grape Ape, Voodoo Doll, Mango Tango, Homer, and many others.

Voodoo Doughnut has a single location in our state, in Tempe, at 1324 S Rural Rd.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Guests can receive one free doughnut of their choice, excluding specialty and limited-time varieties, with no purchase necessary and a limit of one per guest.

You can find the closest participating shop to you right here.

PARIS BAGUETTE

PB Rewards members can get a free Sugar Mochi or Small Twist Donut with any purchase.

There are Paris Baguette locations in Buckeye, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, and Scottsdale.

WinCO

The company shared online that on June 5th and 6th only, single donuts will be sold for $0.48 each (limit 12), or one dozen for $5.76 (limit one dozen), with selection and designs varying by store.

SHOP AND HELP

On June 5, the Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day with Bashas’ donating 10% of all donut sales at its Arizona stores to support the charity. “The donut is a symbol of the comfort and support The Salvation Army gave to over 366,000 Arizonans last year,” said Lt. Colonel Henry Graciani, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, in a news release sent to ABC15. “That service is possible because of generous partners like Bashas’, which supports The Salvation Army and Arizonans in need year-round. Their hearts are big.”



Hurts Donut shared online that 10% of donut sales at every location will benefit several local organizations in the Valley.

Do you know of more National Doughnut Day deals? Let us know.