First look: inside Arizona’s first Randy’s Donuts, plans for more locations in the Valley

PHOENIX — The first Arizona Randy’s Donuts will open its doors to the public on Thursday, April 25!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Randy’s Donuts in Phoenix

Here’s a sneak peek of the location and what the future expansion for this company will be in the Valley.

The Phoenix storefront is located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. “So, I love the Central Corridor. I think this is a perfect location for Randy's. I think that the product is so amazing. And I'm just very, very excited to share it with the community,” said Padilla.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The doughnut spot will have a drive-thru and limited seating inside, in case you’d like to enjoy your doughnut on-site.

The Valley shop will be open daily. “We're very blessed and lucky to have a drive-thru. I think it's [going to] be very convenient for people very quick for people to get, you know, our great doughnuts,” said Padilla.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We also have a wonderful beverage line from refreshers to milkshakes,” said Padilla. Coffee drinks are on the menu too.

“We're excited. We open tomorrow [April 25] at 5 a.m. You need to come get a free glazed doughnut until they run out. And right now, we're planning on staying open till nine o'clock during the week and 10 o'clock on the weekends,” said Padilla.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Seating area near one of the entrances; one of the walls has a mural with an array of images that feature the original Randy’s Donuts located in Inglewood, California.

ROLLIN’ TO THE EAST VALLEY

If you’re coming from the East Valley to Phoenix for these delights - don’t worry - you’ll soon have a shop of your own.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Love doughnuts? According to Padilla, there’s 60 to choose from.

“[We’re] currently working on locations in Chandler, working on a location in Gilbert. And so very, very excited about the potential of those two locations,” confirmed Padilla to ABC15 who added that these two storefronts could open later this year.

IF YOU GO



Address: 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.

