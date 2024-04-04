April in the Valley: Final Four, Maricopa County Fair, El Puente Festival, and more

PHOENIX — Spring is here and so is the fun in the Valley! ABC15’s 'Things To Do' team brings you the best events and festivities to checkout with the family this April.

FINAL FOUR

The Valley is transforming as the Final Four tips off in the Valley! Four 13-foot saguaro cacti sculptures molded to look like basketball hoops are now on display to honor our indigenous communities and promote championship basketball in the Valley.

Final Four statues paying homage to Arizona designed by local artist

March Madness is ending right here in Arizona! Here’s the full breakdown on all the Final Four festivities!

How to get FREE transit passes for Final Four festivities in Phoenix, Glendale

The Final Four round will be played on Saturday, April 6 and the championship game will be played on Monday, April 8. Want to go to the games? Click here to get your tickets.

MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL

The March Madness Music Festival has a star-studded lineup of artists, and the best part is it is completely FREE! ZEDD, the Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons, and the Black Keys will all headline the festival, which takes place from April 5-7. For more information click here.

MARCH MADNESS FANFEST

Fans of all ages can enjoy a weekend packed with events at the Men's Final Four Fan Fest! The Phoenix Convention Center (100 N 3rd St) will be filled with interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and much more! Some of the special guests to appear throughout the weekend include Arizona basketball star Caleb Love, legendary former North Carolina coach Roy Williams, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, TV personality and former player Grant Hill, Oregon head coach Dana Altman, and much more! Tickets are $10 at the door, but there are multiple ways to get in for free. Click here to read more about this event.



MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR



When: Two weekends of fun, April 5-7 and 11-14

Cost: Free admission for Kids 7 years old and under. Click here for more ticket options.

Where: AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds [1826 West McDowell Road] in Phoenix.

39TH ANNUAL NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Rev up your month with excitement at Firebird Motorsports Park; the NHRA Arizona nationals return with an action-packed schedule!



When: April 5-7

Cost: Free general admission for kids 12 and under, click here for ticket prices.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park [20000 S Maricopa Rd] in Chandler

MEET AND GREET: BOB GURR

If you love coffee and Disney… you'll want to check out this event in Phoenix! the Coffee Builders and Porter Barn Wood are hosting a meet and greet with one of the original Disney Imagineers!



Saturday, April 6:

Lunchtime event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Evening dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets to the luncheon are $40 and the dinner $150.

Where: Porter Barn Wood [901 South 7th Street] in Phoenix

TOTAL ECLIPSE

On April 8, Americans can catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse that will cover parts of the country. That same day, Arizonans can catch a glimpse of the future in one northeast Valley community.

"This is not a Fountain Hills attraction," said Joe Bill of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. "This is an international attraction in Fountain Hills...This has been a nine-year journey to get here. The first three years were devoted to get Fountain Hills designated as an International Dark Sky Community."

Click here to read more on the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills.

YOGA IN THE OUTFIELD

Get ready to stretch, pose and relax on the diamond! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is bringing back 'Yoga in the Outfield!’ This is a 21+ only event.



When: Saturday, April 13, at 8 a.m.

Cost: $30

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale

THE DRAFT WEEKEND CONCERT

Head to Glendale for two nights of music! The Draft Weekend Concert is back to kick off the football festivities.



When: April 19 & 20

Cost: tickets start at $15

Where: The Great Lawn at Sportsman's Park at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

12th Annual El Puente Festival

From mariachi bands to arts and crafts for the kiddos, to food trucks… this event has something for everyone!



When: Sunday, April 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free event presented by Cultural Coalition

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

AÍDA CUEVAS "THE QUEEN OF MARIACHI"



Concert dates:

Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $35

Where: Orpheum Theatre [203 W Adams St] in Phoenix

VILLA FLEUR: A DISTRICT DOME EXPERIENCE



When: March 28 through May 12 and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Cost: Admission tickets costs $30 per person and you need to RSVP to this experience.

Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N Tatum Blvd.]

