ZEDD, Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons, Black Keys to headline March Madness Music Festival

PHOENIX — Let the madness begin! The performers for the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival have been announced.

The free concert event takes place at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, April 5 -7.

It will run in conjunction with the 2024 Division I Men’s Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The weekend lineup is as follows:



ZEDD with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf

with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf AT&T Block Party

Friday, April 5

4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Zedd performs at Oasis during Art Basel Miami on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Jonas Brothers

Coke Studio LIVE

Saturday, April 6

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges

with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges Capital One JamFest ®

Sunday, April 7

2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The Black Keys

Evan Agostini/EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2012 file photo, guitarist Dan Auerbach, center, and drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, in New York. The Black Keys, John Legend and Band of Horses are joining with sports celebrities and Citi for a series special evenings leading up to the Super Bowl. The Black Keys, Legend and Band of Horses will perform special concerts for Citi cardholders and sports stars like Hall of Fame members Jerry Rice and Mike Ditka and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will be interviewed during the run of Evenings With Legends from Jan. 29-31, 2014. (AP Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The show will be live-streamed for fans online Friday and Sunday on the NCAA website.