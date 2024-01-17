Watch Now
Arizona officials kick off major preparations for 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale

The 2024 Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8
The NCAA Men's Final Four is in Phoenix this year and is quickly approaching. The planning organization and Arizona leaders, including Gove. Katie Hobbs held a press conference to announce the plans and key events taking place this year.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 17, 2024
The NCAA Men's Final Four is coming to Glendale this spring!

Major preparations for college basketball's biggest event are getting underway.

Governor Katie Hobbs, along with NCAA officials and other area leaders gathered Wednesday morning to talk about what has been done to prepare for the event.

Among the topics covered includes a project to refurbish the Eastlake Community Center near 16th and Jefferson streets.

The Final Four is set to be held at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8.

This is the second time Arizona will host a NCAA Men's Final Four. The other time college basketball's biggest event came to State 48 was in 2017.

Tickets are on sale for the Final Four. To purchase yours, click here.

