The Final Four is set: March Madness' biggest event is coming to the Valley

UConn, Alabama, Purdue and NC State are coming to Glendale for the NCAA men's basketball championship weekend
The NCAA Men's Final Four is coming to Glendale this spring! Major preparations for college basketball's biggest event are getting underway. Governor Katie Hobbs, along with NCAA officials and other area leaders gathered Wednesday morning to talk about what has been done to prepare for the event.
NCAA Final Four Phoenix 2024 AP
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 19:41:41-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The four teams coming to the Valley for this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four have been decided!

Connecticut, Alabama, NC State, and Purdue have won their respective regionals, earning them a spot in championship weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL

The March Madness Music Festival has a star-studded lineup of artists, and the best part is it is completely FREE! ZEDD, the Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons, and the Black Keys will all headline the festival, which takes place from April 5-7. For more information click here.

THE GAMES

The Final Four round will be played on Saturday, April 6 and the championship game will be played on Monday, April 8.

Want to go to the games? Click here to get your tickets.

If you're headed to a game, make sure you take a look at the security policy for the Final Four!

Some of the prohibited items include:

  • Artificial noisemakers
  • Smoking, e-cigarettes or vapes
  • Outside food and beverage
  • Fireworks or weapons of any kind
  • Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks

A clear bag policy will also be in place. Only clutch purchases will be allowed, anything larger or is not clear is prohibited.

