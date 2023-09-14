Phoenix Final Four committee rolls out first 'Fan Jam' event ahead of 2024 tipoff

TEMPE, AZ — Months after closing out another Super Bowl, Jay Parry is ready to promote the Valley again on a global stage with the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Parry, the president and CEO of the 2024 Phoenix Men’s Final Four host committee, kicked off the Final Four 'Fan Jam' on Wednesday morning outside Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Fan Jam will be a recurring pop-up event that the committee will take across the Valley and through the state ahead of the Final Four, which will take place April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

With a rollout basketball court, music, the 2024 championship trophy on display, giveaways, and special appearances from guests including Arizona State University basketball coach Bobby Hurley, host committee officials expect they can drum up excitement for the event more than 200 days ahead of the semifinal tipoff.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.