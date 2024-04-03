How to get FREE transit passes for Final Four festivities in Phoenix, Glendale

PHOENIX — Want to attend some of the festivities surrounding the Men's Final Four tournament? Valley Metro is offering free transit passes to help you save money while you have fun!

Those who want to take Valley Metro transit for free can download the free pass, which is valid from April 5-8, 2024.

Up to four people can ride for free with each pass.

Valley Metro has route details on where to park for free and how to get to the Phoenix Convention Center, Hance Park, State Farm Stadium, Westgate, and more.

Those venues will be hosting a music festival — ZEDD, Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons, and Black Keys — a March Madness Fan Fest, and, of course, the games themselves.

The Final Four game will be played on Saturday, April 6 and the championship game will be played on Monday, April 8.

Here's how to get the free transit pass, according to Valley Metro:



Download the Valley Metro app and create an account. The app and account are required to access the complimentary pass.

Visit the ‘Know Before You Go’ section of the NCAA Men’s Final Four® website or the Official App. Under ‘Transportation,’ click the link to access the Final Four transit pass. This link will take you back to the Valley Metro app.

Complete the transaction in the app for your complimentary Final Four® transit pass.

Scan the QR code at the purple fare readers before each ride. This pass is valid April 5-8 for up to four people.

Learn more from Valley Metro here.