Groundbreaking for Dark Sky Center in Fountain Hills set for same day as total eclipse

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — On April 8, Americans can catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse that will cover parts of the country. That same day, Arizonans can catch a glimpse of the future in one northeast Valley community.

"This is not a Fountain Hills attraction," said Joe Bill of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. "This is an international attraction in Fountain Hills...This has been a nine-year journey to get here. The first three years were devoted to get Fountain Hills designated as an International Dark Sky Community."

An eclipse watch party will take place alongside the groundbreaking ceremony for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills.

People attending the event will see a specially designed telescope to help view the eclipse and listen to a DJ play sci-fi-themed music.

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center will also provide 200 protective eyewear glasses so attendees can view the eclipse safely.

Other items like colanders or spaces between tree leaves can help project the crescent of the sun.

Construction after the groundbreaking ceremony is likely to occur in the next couple of months according to McCarthy Building Companies.

The future 23,000-square-foot facility, which will include an observatory, planetarium, and theater, is slated to open its doors sometime in 2025.

