Things to do: The Greatest Show On Earth, Cardinals Training Camp, Upper Deck Golf & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 24-26.

Friday, July 24

Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $45

The Greatest Show On Earth returns to Phoenix with high-flying acrobatics, aerial stunts, BMX performances and family-friendly entertainment in a reimagined, animal-free circus experience.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: Friday at 4 p.m. | Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free admission | Register for tickets in advance

Don't miss Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium! Enjoy player autograph sessions, photo opportunities with Big Red and the Cardinals Cheerleaders, exciting sweepstakes, interactive fan experiences, and more.

Cardinals training camp begins this week. Here are the storylines to follow

Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tee times start around $90

Play an epic round of golf inside Chase Field when Upper Deck Golf returns to Phoenix July 24-25, 2026. Enjoy a first-class experience with while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout Chase Field, down to custom greens on the field below. You’ll start and end your round at the clubhouse bar inside the stadium, featuring great music, food and multiple golfing challenges.

Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks Upper Deck Golf in Phoenix, Arizona.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso: FREE SPIRITS World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $53

Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso bring their FREE SPIRITS World Tour to downtown Phoenix with their genre-blending mix of Latin trap, hip-hop and alternative music.

Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello FILE - Paco Amoroso, left, and Ca7riel perform during the 2025 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Eslabon Armado: Amor Nocturno

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: $82 general admission floor tickets

Regional Mexican hitmakers Eslabon Armado bring their Amor Nocturno tour to downtown Phoenix with a night of chart-topping corridos románticos and norteño-inspired hits.

Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP Peso Pluma, center, performs with Brian Tovar, left, and Pedro Tovar of Eslabon Armado during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Saturday, July 25

Cause for Paws with Audrey

When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale

Cost: Free event

Pick up free dog booties and learn how to protect your pets' paws from Arizona's scorching summer pavement during this community pet safety event.

Ella Mai: Do You Still Love Me? Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Cost: Balcony GA starts around $140

Grammy-winning R&B singer Ella Mai brings her Do You Still Love Me? Tour to Tempe with special guests Ama and Girlfriend.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ella Mai performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

USL: Hartford Athletic vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: $18 general admission bleacher

Phoenix Rising will host Hartford Athletic on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah

When: 8 p.m.

Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell

Cost: Tickets start at about $52

Country music legends Shenandoah bring their signature harmonies and classic hits like Two Dozen Roses and Church on Cumberland Road to We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for a 21-and-over concert.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Mike McGuire, left, and Marty Raybon of musical group "Shenandoah" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Midnight Madness

When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: Spectator admission $20; Drag Racing Tech Card $45.

Firebird Motorsports Park's Midnight Madness features "Run What Ya' Brung" drag racing, a truck show, vendors and late-night racing action where drivers can test their own street-legal vehicles on the famous drag strip.

Sunday, July 26

Dear Evan Hansen

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2

Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $60

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."

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