Things to do: The Greatest Show On Earth, Cardinals Training Camp, Upper Deck Golf & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 24-26.
Friday, July 24
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $45
The Greatest Show On Earth returns to Phoenix with high-flying acrobatics, aerial stunts, BMX performances and family-friendly entertainment in a reimagined, animal-free circus experience.
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
When: Friday at 4 p.m. | Sunday at 1:45 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission | Register for tickets in advance
Don't miss Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium! Enjoy player autograph sessions, photo opportunities with Big Red and the Cardinals Cheerleaders, exciting sweepstakes, interactive fan experiences, and more.
Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tee times start around $90
Play an epic round of golf inside Chase Field when Upper Deck Golf returns to Phoenix July 24-25, 2026. Enjoy a first-class experience with while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout Chase Field, down to custom greens on the field below. You’ll start and end your round at the clubhouse bar inside the stadium, featuring great music, food and multiple golfing challenges.
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso: FREE SPIRITS World Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $53
Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso bring their FREE SPIRITS World Tour to downtown Phoenix with their genre-blending mix of Latin trap, hip-hop and alternative music.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: $82 general admission floor tickets
Regional Mexican hitmakers Eslabon Armado bring their Amor Nocturno tour to downtown Phoenix with a night of chart-topping corridos románticos and norteño-inspired hits.
Saturday, July 25
When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Where: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale
Cost: Free event
Pick up free dog booties and learn how to protect your pets' paws from Arizona's scorching summer pavement during this community pet safety event.
Ella Mai: Do You Still Love Me? Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Marquee Theatre, Tempe
Cost: Balcony GA starts around $140
Grammy-winning R&B singer Ella Mai brings her Do You Still Love Me? Tour to Tempe with special guests Ama and Girlfriend.
USL: Hartford Athletic vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: $18 general admission bleacher
Phoenix Rising will host Hartford Athletic on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
Cost: Tickets start at about $52
Country music legends Shenandoah bring their signature harmonies and classic hits like Two Dozen Roses and Church on Cumberland Road to We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for a 21-and-over concert.
When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: Spectator admission $20; Drag Racing Tech Card $45.
Firebird Motorsports Park's Midnight Madness features "Run What Ya' Brung" drag racing, a truck show, vendors and late-night racing action where drivers can test their own street-legal vehicles on the famous drag strip.
Sunday, July 26
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2
Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $60
The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."
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