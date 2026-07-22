A Marine. An Army Officer. A VA Nurse Practitioner. One Lifetime of Service.

Jamie Lansberg has spent 16 years serving in the Marine Corps and Army.

Today, she's continuing that mission as the lead nurse practitioner at the Phoenix VA.

On the day ABC15's Craig McKee met up with her, she was bringing healthcare directly to homeless veterans across the Valley.

Instead of waiting for veterans to come to the hospital, Lansberg and her team take a clinic on wheels to shelters and transitional housing, providing medical care, enrolling veterans in VA healthcare and connecting them with critical benefits. With an estimated 1,700 homeless veterans in the region, the outreach is helping bridge a major gap in care.

As a veteran herself, Lansberg says the shared military experience helps build trust with those who may be reluctant to seek help.

In the video player above, see how one veteran is making sure service to those who served continues long after the uniform comes off.