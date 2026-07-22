Helping your child pick up a new language

If you want to make sure your kids are citizens of the world, there's a way to do just that - and it involves helping your child learn a new language.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, roughly 40% of kids in Arizona, ages five and under, are dual language learners. That means they have at least one parent who speaks another language at home besides English - but not everyone has that opportunity.

Last school year, ABC15's Nick Ciletti introduced us to Clarendon Elementary School dual language teacher Lorenna Villanueva Corrales.

"Maestra V," as her students lovingly called her, teaches her fourth graders in both English and Spanish. As a native speaker, she is uniquely qualified to help these kids polish their language skills.

"Immerse yourself within the community," suggests Maestra V, saying there are so many communities in the Phoenix metro that celebrate different languages.

Maestra V also suggests getting creative - meaning it's time to think outside the box. She says simple things like listening to music in another language, trying new food, or attending a community event are great ways to expose yourself.

For more advanced studies, the Phoenix Public Library system has eLearning tools like Rocket Languages available for free. For more information, click here.