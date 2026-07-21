Prescott homeless veteran housing gets major boost worth millions

PRESCOTT, AZ — Housing for homeless veterans is getting a big boost worth millions of dollars in the Prescott area.

The effort in Prescott comes as USAA expands its national strategy to prevent veteran homelessness before it begins. The financial services company recently announced a five-year, $500 million "Honor Through Action" initiative that combines affordable housing investments with financial coaching and wraparound services, with the goal of helping approximately 50,000 veterans and their families build long-term financial stability.

As part of that initiative, USAA is partnering with U.S. VETS to place financial counselors and case managers in residential housing programs, community service centers and Veterans Connection Hubs across the country. Veterans will receive budgeting assistance, credit repair, rent planning, benefits counseling, employment support, and one-on-one financial coaching designed to address the financial challenges that often lead to housing instability.

The company is also investing $89.9 million in affordable housing developments on Department of Veterans Affairs campuses in Prescott and West Los Angeles, helping create 233 housing units where U.S. VETS serves as both a co-developer and supportive services provider.

For the 103 permanent veteran housing community in Prescott, Campbell said the national investment translates into local services that help veterans remain housed after they receive permanent housing.

"A roof is essential, but housing alone is rarely enough to create lasting stability," Campbell said. "Veterans need the tools and support to rebuild their financial foundation, regain confidence and move forward with hope."

Campbell said those tools include financial literacy classes, employment assistance, peer support, life-skills training and individualized case management aimed at preventing veterans from falling back into homelessness.