Major Richard Star Act could pass this week amid controversy over veterans benefits package

For years, combat-wounded veterans who were medically retired before completing 20 years of service have fought for what they say is a simple fix: the ability to receive both their full military retirement pay and VA disability compensation.

That change could soon become reality.

The Major Richard Star Act is included in the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, a sweeping package that combines more than 60 bipartisan veterans bills. The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday at 10 a.m., according to information provided by the office of Arizona Congressman Abraham Hamadeh, one of the measure’s co-sponsors.

See previous coverage from Craig McKee in the video player above

If approved, the legislation would eliminate a long-standing offset that prevents some medically retired, combat-injured veterans from receiving both earned benefits at the same time.

Supporters estimate the change could impact roughly 54,000 combat-wounded veterans nationwide.

Under current law, some service members who are medically retired because of combat-related injuries before reaching 20 years of service face a reduction in the military retirement pay they receive when they also qualify for VA disability compensation.

Veterans advocates have argued the policy creates an unfair distinction between those who served at least 20 years and those forced to leave service early because of injuries sustained in combat.

The Major Richard Star Act is named after Army Maj. Richard Star, who was medically retired after injuries suffered during combat operations. Supporters say the legislation recognizes that a medical retirement caused by combat injuries should not result in a financial penalty.

The proposal has gained support from members of Arizona’s congressional delegation across party lines.

Sponsors include U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, along with Reps. Juan Ciscomani, Abraham Hamadeh, Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva.

The bipartisan support reflects the broader push among lawmakers and veterans organizations to address the retirement pay offset affecting combat-disabled veterans.

While the Major Richard Star Act has broad support, the larger veterans package has drawn opposition from some major veterans organizations over a provision known as Section 108.

That section would change future disability rating criteria for conditions including tinnitus and sleep apnea. Supporters of the provision say the changes would help pay for the cost of expanding veterans benefits without adding to the federal deficit.

Critics argue Congress should not fund new veterans benefits by reducing potential compensation for future veterans.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has opposed the provision, arguing that disability ratings should be determined through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ established process and medical evidence, not congressional budget decisions.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has also criticized Section 108, warning that changes to disability ratings could reduce benefits for future veterans who file claims for tinnitus and sleep apnea.

Both organizations have emphasized that their opposition is not to the Major Richard Star Act itself. Instead, they object to using reductions in future disability compensation as a way to fund other veterans' programs.

Supporters of the broader package argue the legislation represents years of work to address some of the most pressing issues facing veterans.

They point to the Major Richard Star Act and other provisions in the package as long-overdue improvements for veterans and their families.

Supporters of Section 108 argue the proposed changes would apply to future claims and would not reduce benefits already being received by veterans currently rated for those conditions.

If the House approves the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, the legislation would continue through the congressional process before reaching the president’s desk.

For veterans who have spent years advocating for the Major Richard Star Act, the upcoming vote represents a significant step toward ending what they describe as an unfair gap in benefits.

But the debate over Section 108 highlights a broader question facing lawmakers: how to expand veterans' benefits while determining who should pay for those changes.

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