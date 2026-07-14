LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms work their way through the Valley on Monday

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are again making their way through the Valley on Monday!

The storms are bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some small hail.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

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The storms come just one day after a large dust storm moved through Phoenix.

Below is the latest information on the storms moving through:

7:50 p.m.

Roughly 23,000 utility customers around the Valley are in the dark after monsoon storms on Monday night.

About 17,500 SRP customers and 5,400 APS customers are without power as of last check.

You can check the latest power outage numbers, along with each utility's outage map, by clicking here.

7:35 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Phoenix AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 9:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/b9kmZ0TzyP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

7:35 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of the incoming storms.

It's not clear how long the ground stop will be in place.

7 p.m.

Approximately 16,000 SRP customers are without power as monsoon storms pummel the Valley.

Get the latest information on power outages by clicking here.

6:50 p.m.

6:50 PM MST: A Dust Storm is currently moving through central & downtown Phoenix. Winds in excess of 50 mph, very low visiblity, lightning and heavy rain are ongoing. A Dust Storm Warning remains in effect until 7:45 pm MST. #azwx pic.twitter.com/AGQ6e0GJpt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

6:45 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 7:45 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/zEh4AF2PLZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

6:40 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fountain Hills AZ, Rio Verde AZ and Tonto Basin AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/TAddRq5po7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

6:35 p.m.

July 13 2026 6:35 PM Radar Update: A large cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms are progressing into the PHX Metro from the east. Strong winds, blowing dust, very heavy rain, and perhaps some small hail are likely as these storms continue. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uC36LbQOY0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ until 7:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/9MLELQfldy — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

6:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tonto Basin AZ, Roosevelt AZ and Tortilla Flat AZ until 6:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/PBFvduehqg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

5:55 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Superior AZ, Queen Valley AZ and Florence Junction AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/5yzmutxkiW — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 14, 2026

5:40 p.m.