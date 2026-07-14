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LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms work their way through the Valley on Monday

The storms come one day after a large dust storm rolled through much of the Valley
Powerful monsoon storms swept through the Valley on Monday bringing strong winds, heavy rain and dust.
Monsoon storms bring heavy rain, strong winds and dust to the Valley
Monsoon 7-13-26
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are again making their way through the Valley on Monday!

The storms are bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some small hail.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Follow live radar by clicking here.

The storms come just one day after a large dust storm moved through Phoenix.

Below is the latest information on the storms moving through:

7:50 p.m.

Roughly 23,000 utility customers around the Valley are in the dark after monsoon storms on Monday night.

About 17,500 SRP customers and 5,400 APS customers are without power as of last check.

You can check the latest power outage numbers, along with each utility's outage map, by clicking here.

7:35 p.m.

7:35 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of the incoming storms.

It's not clear how long the ground stop will be in place.

7 p.m.

Approximately 16,000 SRP customers are without power as monsoon storms pummel the Valley.

Get the latest information on power outages by clicking here.

6:50 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

5:55 p.m.

5:40 p.m.

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