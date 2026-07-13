The Monsoon returns: Wall of dust moves through the Valley, leading to Sky Harbor ground stop

PHOENIX — After waiting a few weeks to see the monsoon return, Mother Nature showed her strength on Sunday night to many across the Valley!

Between 7 and 9 p.m., a wall of dust made its way from Chandler, through downtown Phoenix, and into much of the West Valley.

Pedro Garcia

That dust and other factors led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for part of Sunday evening.

The ground stop led to delays of at least 45 minutes as planes waited for visibility conditions to improve.

While not many stops saw measurable rainfall, some who did saw a lot!

According to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, some areas in and around the Superstition Mountains saw more than 3/4 an inch of rain!

In the video player below, watch our live streaming weather coverage of the dust and storms Sunday.

For those who missed out on the rain Sunday, there are plenty more chances for monsoon storms in the coming days.

In fact, every day for the next seven days there is a chance for rain across the Valley.