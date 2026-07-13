Five people hurt in serious crash along 51st Avenue near Loop 202

PHOENIX — Five people are hurt after a serious crash in the West Valley on Sunday night.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the intersection along 51st Avenue just north of Loop 202 around 7 p.m. for a serious crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles involved, with three people trapped in one of the vehicles.

All told, five people, four men and a woman, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says three of the five are in serious condition.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

MCSO will be investigating what led up to the crash.