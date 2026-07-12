MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Ella, a shepherd mix rescued from neglect who is ready for her forever home

Ella, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, has spent the last five months recovering at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit after being rescued from an animal neglect case in the far west Valley. Now healthy and ready for adoption, she is looking for her forever home.

Back in February, a woman was booked on animal cruelty charges after MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit found dogs in poor conditions in the far west Valley. Ella was one of more than a dozen dogs rescued from that situation of neglect.

"Please meet Ella. She's one of our shepherd mixes. She's been with us for approximately five months," Anne Hamill said.

Since arriving at the MASH Unit, Ella has made a remarkable turnaround.

"Since she's been here at MASH she's made an incredible recovery," Hamill said.

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The 2-year-old has already been through a lot in her life, but her resilience is evident to those who care for her at the Old First Avenue Jail, home to the MASH Unit.

"She's very strong, she's very sweet, she's very loving and caring," Hamill said.

Ella is described as sweet and loving, though she takes her time warming up to new people.

"She's looking for her forever home, she's very sweet and loving," Hamill said. "She's a little shy at first but she warms right up to you.”

Ella is one of more than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.

The MASH Unit is not a traditional shelter, so meeting Ella or any of the animals in their care requires an appointment. You can call the MASH Unit to schedule an appointment at 602-876-1212.

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