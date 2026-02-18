Dogs abandoned amid investigation into alleged neglect in far West Valley

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after nine dogs were found in “filthy” conditions in the far West Valley.

MCSO’s Animal Crimes Unit responded to the property near Old US 80 and Salome Highway, west of Buckeye, on Wednesday for reports of neglect.

Neighbors reportedly made numerous complaints about the alleged neglect of the animals. MCSO said they were found without adequate food, water, or shelter.

Video from the scene on Wednesday showed a large area of debris surrounding kennels and fenced areas.

MCSO

The suspect had reportedly been living on the property in an RV, and when she became aware that the investigation was underway, she abandoned the dogs and moved the RV, MCSO says.

Sheriff’s officials have been working to contact the owner.

No additional information has been released.