LIVE UPDATES: Arizona high country dealing with heavy snow, icy roads, crashes

WILLIAMS, AZ — Drivers are being cautioned about driving on Interstate 40 in Arizona's high country. On Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced multiple crashes and disabled vehicles near Williams, Arizona.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for elevations above 6,500 feet on Wednesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, and the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could see 6 to 8 inches of snow and wind gusts at nearly 60 mph, leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

Here are the latest updates about this round of winter weather:

11:30 a.m.

Snowbowl announces it is closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

"Due to significant continued high winds across the mountain, Snowbowl will be closed for the remainder of the day, February 18, 2026. All guests with lift tickets, rentals, or lesson purchases will be credited. If you have any questions, please reach out to customerservice@snowbowl.ski."

10:06 a.m.

I-40 near Williams: We now have multiple crashes and a disabled vehicle in the westbound lanes between MPs 160 and 170.



Keep your speed down if traveling thorugh this area.



For snow travel tips, go to https://t.co/p7lfSISK3U. pic.twitter.com/OK6dRwdsxm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2026

9:43 a.m.

Heads up if you're on US 180. Winter driving conditions continue throughout Northwestern Arizona.



It bears repeating:



❄️Plan your route in advance.

❄️Notify someone of your route, destination and arrival time.

❄️Keep your fuel tank 3/4 full.



MORE: https://t.co/j04gqUe5Fm https://t.co/9IzwvDUGGk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2026

5:23 a.m.

⚠️ EXTREME CAUTION if traveling to the high country



Heavy snow + 50+ mph gusts

White-out conditions possible mid-day

Slick, icy roads likely through tonight. pic.twitter.com/4aFBZb1xqf — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) February 18, 2026

❄️ Snow will pile up in the high country



6-8" possible in Flagstaff

5-8" near Williams

Snow levels dropping to 4,000–5,000 ft



Winter driving conditions expected on I-17 & I-40. pic.twitter.com/wBPPfgC6bn — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) February 18, 2026

5:20 a.m.

The weather conditions have led to the closure of Flagstaff Unified School District schools on Wednesday.

Tuesday evening