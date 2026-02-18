LIVE UPDATES: Arizona high country dealing with heavy snow, icy roads, crashes

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Posted
and last updated

WILLIAMS, AZ — Drivers are being cautioned about driving on Interstate 40 in Arizona's high country. On Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced multiple crashes and disabled vehicles near Williams, Arizona.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for elevations above 6,500 feet on Wednesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, and the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could see 6 to 8 inches of snow and wind gusts at nearly 60 mph, leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

Click here to view live radar as winter storms move through Arizona.

Here are the latest updates about this round of winter weather:

11:30 a.m.

Snowbowl announces it is closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

"Due to significant continued high winds across the mountain, Snowbowl will be closed for the remainder of the day, February 18, 2026. All guests with lift tickets, rentals, or lesson purchases will be credited. If you have any questions, please reach out to customerservice@snowbowl.ski."

10:06 a.m.

9:43 a.m.

5:23 a.m.

5:20 a.m.

The weather conditions have led to the closure of Flagstaff Unified School District schools on Wednesday.

Tuesday evening

ADOT prepares 200 snow plows as winter storm watch issued north of Valley

