MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Multiple winter storms bringing rain, snow and cooler air this week

PHOENIX — Multiple winter storms are bringing rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona this week.

Our next winter storm moves in today, bringing a lot more snow and very high winds to parts of our state.

With impacts to travel along I-10, I-17, I-40 and numerous other roads across Arizona, Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action to prepare for this storm by delaying any unnecessary road travel, securing any light-weight items outside, and having an emergency kit in the car.

Here in the Valley, wind gusts could top 30 mph around mid-day as the chance of a few showers impacts lunchtime on Wednesday. Most Valley locations will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain, if anything at all.

Up north, the snow level could fall as low as 4,000 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for Show Low, Window Rock, Prescott, the Grand Canyon, and surrounding areas, where we could see one to five inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for elevations above 6,500 feet on Wednesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau and the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could see 6 to 8 inches of snow and wind gusts at nearly 60 mph leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

High Wind Warnings are in effect along the Mogollon Rim on Wednesday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

We are also tracking Wind Advisories for parts of the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation throughout the day Wednesday. Watch out for peak gusts near 45 mph in these areas.

Another winter storm system will impact Arizona on Friday, bringing more rain, snow and wind.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for elevations above 6,500 feet beginning Thursday evening, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau and the Mogollon Rim.

We'll keep you updated on exact timing and how much rain and snow we could get as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.11" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

