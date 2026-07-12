Eastbound US 60 traffic impacted by police investigation near Power Road

MESA, AZ — Traffic is backed up on eastbound U.S. 60 near Power Road as Mesa police investigate a death in the area.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the investigation has prompted traffic restrictions along eastbound U.S. 60 near Power Road.

The eastbound on-ramp at Power Road is temporarily closed, and traffic on eastbound U.S. 60 is partially restricted while officers investigate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers are assisting Mesa police with traffic control.

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes until the investigation is complete and the roadway fully reopens.