MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning through this evening in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley remains in effect through Friday evening.

With temperatures soaring well above 110 degrees again, today is another ABC15 Weather Action Day. It's a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Extreme Heat Warnings are also in effect for the Parker Valley through this evening, for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Sunday evening, and for Glen and Marble canyons from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. If a canyon hike is on your list this week, it's worth rethinking those plans.

As temperatures sizzle, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever you can.

Never leave kids or pets in a hot car, not even for a minute. And check on your neighbors, especially older adults and anyone without reliable cooling.

It's also a hazy morning in the Valley, thanks to blowing dust kicked up by overnight storms in southeastern Arizona. Expect poor air quality across the Phoenix metro through the rest of the morning, so limit your time outside if you have respiratory issues.

Those storms are a sign of monsoon moisture flowing into eastern Arizona, and chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and across southeastern Arizona.

Even more moisture flows in over the weekend as temperatures start to drop.

Monsoon storms could return to the Valley as early as Saturday evening, but the best bets look to be Sunday and early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.80" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.20" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

