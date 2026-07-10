Lori Piestewa National Native American Games: East Valley hotels and restaurants will be busier this weekend

MESA, AZ — The East Valley is expected to be a little more crowded than normal this weekend thanks to one of the nation’s largest Native American sporting events.

The Lori Piestewa National Native American Games will run July 10–12 at Arizona Athletic Grounds, bringing together more than 4,000 Indigenous athletes representing more than 50 tribes from across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This weekend is about much more than athletic competition.

The Games were created to honor Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, a member of the Hopi Tribe who was killed in combat in Iraq in 2003. She is remembered as the first Native American woman killed in combat while serving in the U.S. military.

What began more than 20 years ago with just 26 participants has grown into one of the country’s premier Indigenous sporting events.

Today, thousands of athletes compete in sports ranging from basketball and volleyball to wrestling, softball and powerlifting, all while celebrating Native American culture, community and sportsmanship.

The impact stretches well beyond the playing fields.

Organizers estimate the Games generate approximately $7 million in economic impact, giving area hotels, restaurants, and other Valley businesses a welcome boost during what has traditionally been a slower time of year for tourism.

For the Piestewa family, however, the event has never been about the numbers.

It’s about making sure Lori’s sacrifice is never forgotten.

Planning to attend?

The Lori Piestewa National Native American Games are open to the public.

For event schedules, participating sports, and visitor information, visit this website.

For directions, parking information, and a campus map, visit this website.