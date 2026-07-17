CASS doubles emergency family shelter stays to help more Arizona families find permanent housing

PHOENIX — As housing costs continue to climb across Arizona, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) says more families are turning to emergency shelters for help.

Now, the state’s largest emergency shelter provider is making a significant change designed to improve long-term outcomes for families experiencing homelessness.

Beginning July 1, CASS increased the maximum stay in its emergency family shelter units from 14 days to 30 days.

Leaders say the additional time allows case managers to do much more than provide temporary shelter.

Instead, it gives families an opportunity to complete housing assessments, apply for financial assistance, secure childcare, connect with employment resources and work toward permanent housing before leaving the shelter.

ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O’Kelley talked with the program manager at Vista Colina in Sunnyslope. Crystal Singleton says, “That’s going to give us an opportunity to really dig in and really help these families connect with services and support them… give them the time they need so they can regain their stability.”

CASS says the extended stay also helps families remain safely indoors during Arizona’s dangerous summer heat while they work through those challenges.

The need continues to grow.

According to CASS, more than 200 families can be waiting for a shelter bed at any given time because family shelter space across Maricopa County remains limited.

While emergency shelter is critical, CASS says community support is just as important.

The organization is asking for volunteers willing to spend time with children, help with community projects, and assist families during their stay. Donations of bottled water, hygiene items, blankets, bedding, clothing, and financial contributions are also needed throughout the year.

ABC15 will partner with CASS next week during a special phone bank to help collect donations and connect viewers with opportunities to support families experiencing homelessness across the Valley.