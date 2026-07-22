Answer the call: How you can help end homelessness in Maricopa County

SUNNYSLOPE, AZ — Central Arizona Shelter Services is on a mission to end homelessness. It's something this group set out to do in 1984, and since then, these community heroes have planted deep roots in this community to help people who are not yet able to help themselves.

Last week, ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley was in Sunnyslope to learn more about the extra time being given to help families find a path toward more permanent housing.

Crystal Singleton, who is a program manager, tells O’Kelley, “Increasing the length of stay from 14 days to 30 days will give these families the time they need, so they can regain their stability.”

That extra time is allowing case managers the ability to connect parents with resources like childcare and job opportunities.

CASS also leads the largest single-adult shelter in the state. And because homelessness among older adults is rising at an alarming rate, CASS, with help from community partners, created Arizona's first emergency shelter, designed exclusively for adults 55 and older.

Clearly, the need to help Arizona's unhoused population is real. That's why our team is asking you for your help.

On Thursday, July 23, ABC15 is hosting a phone bank to benefit Central Arizona Shelter Services. Every call and every dollar helps keep their doors open.

There are several ways to make a difference:



Donate financially — Every dollar goes directly toward shelter operations, case management, and resources that help families and individuals regain stability.

Donate in-kind items — CASS is currently in need of bottled water, hygiene items, blankets, and gently used bedding.

Volunteer your time — CASS is looking for volunteers to spend quality time with children staying at the family shelter, moments case managers say can change a child's outlook during an unstable time.

Please join us tomorrow for the ABC15 Arizona Phone Bank benefiting Central Arizona Shelter Services.

If you are a single adult seeking shelter, call the Welcome Center at 602- 229-5155.

If you are a family seeking shelter, call the Family Shelter Hub: 602-595-8700.

If you are currently facing eviction, please visit AZEvictionHelp.org for information about available resources and support.