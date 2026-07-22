New indoor sports facility to open this fall at Copper Sky Regional Park in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — The city of Maricopa is nearing the completion of “The Fieldhouse,” a nearly 44,000-square-foot indoor sports facility!

The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky is located across the parking lot from the existing Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, both situated within the Copper Sky Regional Park Complex.

Via The City of Maricopa The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky

“One thing we were missing was a Fieldhouse, an indoor facility where we could play sports year-round, things like basketball, volleyball, indoor pickleball,” said Rocky Brown, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Maricopa, to ABC15. “[We’re an] up-and-coming and growing community. Lots of young families, lots of retirees. So, we're just trying to be able to appeal to as many people as possible that live in our community.”

Via The City of Maricopa Gym interior rendering | The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky in Maricopa City

According to the city, its new indoor facility is set to “accommodate” four full-size basketball courts, or six volleyball courts, or 12 pickleball courts. The space can be divided into four separate courts or kept as one large, open area of approximately 33,000 square feet.

Brown stated that the facility will feature "Flex Spaces" adaptable for classrooms, meetings, or social hangouts, and a 'Tournament Lobby' for relaxing and socializing.

Via The City of Maricopa Tournament Lobby rendering | The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky in Maricopa City

According to Brown, construction of the facility began in summer 2025, about a year after planning commenced. He told ABC15 that the project was driven by the need for more indoor space for youth sports such as basketball and volleyball.

“And as the community grows, the needs grow, and then we weren't getting any more facilities to accommodate all these new residents and these new participants. So that's when kind of the people put their heads together and said, 'What can we do to solve this problem?' And they're like, Well, let's build a Fieldhouse,” shared Brown.

The video below provides a construction update tour from July, showcasing the upcoming Fieldhouse at Copper Sky.

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Brown explained that youth sports are included in the membership, with occasional gate fees for tournaments, while offering open drop-in and after-school activity schedules.

Via The City of Maricopa West Lobby rendering | The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky

“We're going to take care of our youth kids that are playing basketball leagues and volleyball leagues. You know, when they sign up for a league, they don't have to come in and pay every time they come to play their games. We have the multi-generational center, which is a membership facility, but we're actually including this facility in that membership,” said Brown. “Then, if we have occasion like in a tournament on a weekend and somebody's coming from out of state, those are times when we might have a gate fee, depending on what the tournament is and you know who they're expecting to bring in. But we were very cautious when we set up the fees that we wanted to make sure our taxpayers didn't have to pay to go in the facility. So, if there's ever an outdoor tournament or like an outside tournament coming in, people can show us they're a Maricopa resident and they'll be able to get into that tournament for free because they're the ones that paid for the building. They paid to operate it, so we wanted to make sure we protected those taxpayers and they weren't going to pay a gate fee you'd see at other some similar facilities.”

Brown told ABC15 that the facility’s activity schedule will include open drop-in times for sports, complementing after-school practices and games.

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