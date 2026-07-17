Upper Deck Golf returns to Chase Field in Phoenix for two days

PHOENIX — Looking for a way to beat the heat and still work on your golf game? This month you’ll be able to tee off inside Chase Field! Upper Deck Golf is transforming the Phoenix ballpark into a unique golfing experience!

Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

“They set up nine holes; it goes all the way around Chase Field, and you get to go up there and enjoy a round of golf like you would on the golf course, except you're doing it in the comforts of some air conditioning. And it's just so cool. If you love baseball, if you love golf, this is a great way to combine the two,” said Stephanie Spezialetti, senior manager of communications for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tee boxes will be set up on the upper deck, while custom greens will be laid out on the field below.

“[Tee-times] run in two-hour increments, so you can kind of book throughout the day,” said Spezialetti. ”It is kind of like a club atmosphere in here. We have drinks, we have food, we have music. It's really fun. So, depending on what mood you're in for, you can book a time based on that.”

The activity is suitable for the entire family.

“All ages are welcome. If you're under 18, you have to be accompanied by an adult, but it is a really fun experience if you and your kids want to go out golfing or do something a little different when it's super-hot out. It's a great way to get out of the house with the fam,” said Spezialetti.

Tee times for July 24 and 25 are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Ticket information for this experience can be found here.