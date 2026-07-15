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Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B headed to Phoenix for a tour stop

What to know about the ‘Back To Basics Tour’
(Things To Do monthly special- July 2026, PART 1) July is packed with family fun, museums, indoor activities, deals at Valley spots, and community events. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 3)
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PHOENIX — The ‘Back To Basics Tour’ is headed to the Phoenix!

The famed artists behind the songs Superstar, Cupid’s Chokehold, and Nothin' on You are set to hit the stage Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix this fall.

The tour features 19 dates across the U.S., starting in Cleveland on September 10.

Phoenix concert is scheduled for Friday, September 18.

Tickets go on sale this July.

“Pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local at ticketmaster.com,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

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