Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B headed to Phoenix for a tour stop

PHOENIX — The ‘Back To Basics Tour’ is headed to the Phoenix!

The famed artists behind the songs Superstar, Cupid’s Chokehold, and Nothin' on You are set to hit the stage Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix this fall.

The tour features 19 dates across the U.S., starting in Cleveland on September 10.

Phoenix concert is scheduled for Friday, September 18.

It’s official! Lupe Fiasco and gymclassheroes are going BACK TO BASICS this fall, plus special guest ya boy!!!



Presale today at 12pm ET.



On sale Friday, July 17 at 10am local.



Which city you pulling up to?



👇 PRESALE CODE BELOW.

Password: AIRPLANES… pic.twitter.com/5qKqP0dqcg — B.o.B (@bobatl) July 15, 2026

Tickets go on sale this July.

“Pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local at ticketmaster.com,” read a news release sent to ABC15.