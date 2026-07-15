Arizona Snowbowl offers summer deals starting at $3 for families looking to beat the heat

PHOENIX — Arizona Snowbowl is rolling out summer deals designed to make a mountain getaway more affordable for families looking to escape the heat.

Scenic gondola tickets start as low as $3 online this summer.

Buying tickets in advance also comes with rewards.

"All adults 13 or older, when they purchase a scenic gondola ride in advance, they get $10 in Bull Bucks, which is our resort credit to spend around the resort, so you can spend that on, you know, lunch, retail," Dolan Baltgalvis, Arizona Snowbowl's marketing tech coordinator, said.

Additional savings are available through Family Fridays, which offer discounted gondola rides and activities. Teachers, school staff, veterans, and active military receive half-off scenic gondola rides all summer.

Visitors can enjoy cooler temperatures, scenic views, hiking, disc golf, mini golf, summer tubing, and mountaintop dining.

Most deals run through Aug. 7.

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