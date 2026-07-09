LIST: 2026 backpack and school supply giveaways in the Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX — Preparing for a new school year can be a costly event for families, so organizations and businesses around the Valley are lending a hand to those who need assistance.

Multiple school supply and backpack giveaways are happening in the Phoenix metro area ahead of the 2026-2027 school year. Some events are also offering haircuts, clothes, entertainment, and other resources for families.

Do you know of another event helping students heading back to school? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.

Amazing Offer

On Friday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., local Phoenix company Amazing Offer will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students at 12808 N. Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ.

The event is first-come, first-served while supplies last, and students must be present to receive a backpack.

Snacks and water will also be available.

AZ Business Alliance Team's Tools 4 School giveaway

From 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, kids can get a free backpack with supplies (first-come, first-served).

There will also be raffles, giveaways, local vendors, and special deals from Dave & Buster's.

The event is being held at Dave & Buster's in Glendale, according to the AZ Business Alliance Team.

AZ Business Alliance

ATL Wings Annual Backpack Giveaway

On Monday, July 13, beginning at 8 a.m., families in need can pick up a backpack loaded with essential school supplies for their student at the ATL restaurant near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road (5041 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, 85031). These backpacks are provided free of charge and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

During the event, families can also enjoy free food from ATL Wings and other surprises.

Phoenix Tools 4 School

This annual event is being held on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 41 (715 S. 2nd Ave.), helping local K–8 students head back to school with free backpacks filled with essential supplies.

Launch Back-to-School Backpack Program

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Honeywell Aerospace are teaming up to give away thousands of backpacks with school supplies throughout the month of July.



Cover Arizona Back-to-School Health Fair

Saturday, July 11: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School, 9401 W. Garfield St., Tolleson, AZ 85353

PHX Plays Back 2 School Event

Saturday, July 11: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 35th Avenue & Baseline Road Community Center, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85339

Desert West Community Center Back-to-School Event

Saturday, July 18: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85035

Mesa Public Library Back-to-School Event

Wednesday, July 22: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Mesa Public Library, 64 E. 1st St., Mesa, AZ 85201

Community Bridges/Mesa Prevention Alliance Back-to-School Event

Saturday, July 25: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mesa High School, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204



Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

There are two school supply and shoe giveaway events in the Valley this month. Free shoes will be given away to the first several hundred children at each event.



Arizona Athletic Grounds (6321 S. Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, 85212)

July 9, 5 p.m. until supplies last (750 total bags)

(6321 S. Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, 85212) Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305)

July 17, 4 p.m. until supplies last (1,000 total bags) Lerner & Rowe

(9400 W Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305)

Chicanos Por La Causa’s Summer Social

On July 15, starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be an event at Avance High School (715 W Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ 85013), with live music, food, drinks, activities, clothing swap, college and career resources, giveaways, family resources, and free backpacks with supplies (while supplies last).

Backpacks 4 Kids AZ

On Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., students from West-MEC’s Cosmetology and Hairstyling program will be offering free haircuts for students.

There will also be hundreds of backpacks and supplies to hand out to families who need them.

The event is being held at West-MEC’s Northwest Campus in Surprise.

6th Annual Backpack & Student School Supplies Giveaway

The City of Peoria and Peoria Firefighters Charities join community partners on Saturday, July 18, at the Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.). The event starts at 8 a.m.

There will be free backpacks and school supplies, as well as free vision screenings for kids.

Students must be present.

Spirit of Hope Summer Community Event

StonePoint Community Church is hosting an event on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and hair braiding. Additionally, there will be community resources and fun for the family.

Stonepoint Community Church

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