Things to do: CATS: The Musical, JOJI, Experience France, Free Foam Frenzy & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 10-12.

Friday, July 10

CATS: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - July 25

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $85

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical brings the Jellicle Cats to life with iconic songs, elaborate costumes and high-energy choreography.

JOJI: SOLARIS

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Joji is bringing the SOLARIS Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on July 10 with special guests nate sib and Corbin!

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Joji performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, July 11

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market returns Saturday morning with local farmers, fresh produce, artisan foods and handcrafted goods

Downtown Phoenix Farmer’s Market The longtime Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market plans to expand and move into a new space in May.

Experience France

When: Saturday & Sunday at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Experience the joie de vivre of France through fun performances showcasing historical and modern French music and engaging talks and workshops highlighting French culture!

Musical Instrument Museum

Free Foam Frenzy

When: Saturday & Sunday at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free event

Families can cool off at Arizona Boardwalk's free Foam Frenzy this weekend, featuring foam parties, fire truck water play, water battles and other kid-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arizona Boardwalk

(IFL) Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $26

The Arizona Rattlers will take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Sunday, July 12

Kids Day at PHX Art Museum

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Included with $25 general admission

This July, Kids Day is inspired by the vibrant worlds of music and sound. Come experience the immersive soundscapes of the Museum's newest installation, The Instrument of Troubled Dreams (2018) by Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, and dive into a symphony of fun.

AIRIKATSUTA.COM / Phoenix Art Museum OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Temperance & Trapdoors: Prohibition and the Rosson House Museum

When: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: The Square PHX

Cost: $5 admission

Join us as we dive into the fascinating history of Prohibition and its connection to The Square in this one-hour lecture. Discover why Arizona passed Prohibition a full five years before the passing of the Volstead Act, find out how some of America’s first lobbying groups were involved in the movement, and learn about the Rosson House’s own bootlegging past.

Square PHX

BRIT FLOYD - The Moon, The Wall and Beyond

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: $44

Brit Floyd - The Pink Floyd Tribute Show: The Moon, The Wall & Beyond is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on July 12!

Fuerza Regida: This Is Our Dream Stadium Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Fuerza Regida is coming to Chase Field on Sunday, July 12 as part of the This Is Our Dream Stadium Tour!