Things to do: CATS: The Musical, JOJI, Experience France, Free Foam Frenzy & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 10-12.
Friday, July 10
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - July 25
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start around $85
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical brings the Jellicle Cats to life with iconic songs, elaborate costumes and high-energy choreography.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Joji is bringing the SOLARIS Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on July 10 with special guests nate sib and Corbin!
Saturday, July 11
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market returns Saturday morning with local farmers, fresh produce, artisan foods and handcrafted goods
When: Saturday & Sunday at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Experience the joie de vivre of France through fun performances showcasing historical and modern French music and engaging talks and workshops highlighting French culture!
When: Saturday & Sunday at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free event
Families can cool off at Arizona Boardwalk's free Foam Frenzy this weekend, featuring foam parties, fire truck water play, water battles and other kid-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(IFL) Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $26
The Arizona Rattlers will take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
Sunday, July 12
When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Included with $25 general admission
This July, Kids Day is inspired by the vibrant worlds of music and sound. Come experience the immersive soundscapes of the Museum's newest installation, The Instrument of Troubled Dreams (2018) by Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, and dive into a symphony of fun.
Temperance & Trapdoors: Prohibition and the Rosson House Museum
When: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: The Square PHX
Cost: $5 admission
Join us as we dive into the fascinating history of Prohibition and its connection to The Square in this one-hour lecture. Discover why Arizona passed Prohibition a full five years before the passing of the Volstead Act, find out how some of America’s first lobbying groups were involved in the movement, and learn about the Rosson House’s own bootlegging past.
BRIT FLOYD - The Moon, The Wall and Beyond
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: $44
Brit Floyd - The Pink Floyd Tribute Show: The Moon, The Wall & Beyond is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on July 12!
Fuerza Regida: This Is Our Dream Stadium Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Fuerza Regida is coming to Chase Field on Sunday, July 12 as part of the This Is Our Dream Stadium Tour!
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